Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood condemns deadly blast in Nile Delta
December 24, 2013 / 6:33 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood condemns deadly blast in Nile Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood condemned a bomb attack on a security compound in the Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia which killed 12 people and wounded more than 100 early on Tuesday.

“The Muslim Brotherhood condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on the police headquarters in Mansoura (region),” an emailed statement from the group’s London press office said.

“The Muslim Brotherhood considers this act as a direct attack on the unity of the Egyptian people and demands an enquiry forthwith so that the perpetrators of this crime may be brought to justice.”

(Corrects to say Dakahlyia is province, not town, adds city name in lead)

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson

