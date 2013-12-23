Three killed in an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta

CAIRO (Reuters) - Three people were killed and more than 50 hurt in an explosion at a security building in Egypt’s Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia on Tuesday, state media and a security source said.

“It is still unclear what caused the explosion, but it seems to be a big one that led to the collapse of parts of the security building in Dakahlyia and we are expecting many injuries and potential deaths,” the source said.

State TV said three were killed and more than 50 hurt.