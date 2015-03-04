FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sixteen injured in fire at Cairo convention center
March 4, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Sixteen injured in fire at Cairo convention center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Egyptian firefighter tries to extinguish a fire in Cairo International Convention Centre (CICC) in Cairo's Nasr City district March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 16 people were injured on Wednesday when a large fire broke out at a convention center in a northeastern Cairo neighborhood, medical and security sources said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Firefighters spent more than two hours battling the blaze, which state media said earlier had reached the main hall of the center.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 16 people were wounded in the fire.

Interior Ministry spokesman Hani Abdellatif told state television the initial investigation showed the fire may have started in a closed office and spread through central air-conditioning vents.

The fire sent dark plumes of smoke rising above the building near a busy highway in the Nasr City district. The convention center regularly hosts conferences, expositions and concerts

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Stephen Kalin and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Catherine Evans

