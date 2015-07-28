FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at Egypt furniture factory kills 25: health ministry
July 28, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Fire at Egypt furniture factory kills 25: health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A fire at a furniture factory outside Cairo killed 25 people on Tuesday, the spokesman for Egypt’s health ministry said.

Another 22 people were injured by the fire in El Obour, an industrial city about 35 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Cairo, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, he said.

A separate fire at a food market in Egypt’s second city of Alexandria left 11 people injured on Tuesday, a health ministry official in the city said.

At least 35 people died last week in a boat collision on the Nile that prompted criticism of Egypt’s transportation and infrastructure safety standards.

Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King

