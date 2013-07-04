FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt pound strengthens at Thursday forex auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 4, 2013 / 10:55 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt pound strengthens at Thursday forex auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound edged stronger at a central bank foreign exchange auction on Thursday, a day after the military ousted the country’s president, a banker said.

The central bank sold $38.8 million to banks at the auction, with the cut-off price at 7.0184 pounds to the dollar compared to 7.0189 pounds at Wednesday’s auction, the banker said.

On the black market, the pound weakened, with one dealer offering to sell dollars for 7.65 pounds and buy dollars for 7.60 pounds, compared to 7.55 and 7.50 on Wednesday.

It was the first time the currency has strengthened on the official market since the central bank introduced the auctions at the end of December to help stave off a currency crisis and thwart a run on the pound.

Since then, the bank has allowed the currency to lose almost 12 percent of its value on the official market.

Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.