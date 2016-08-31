FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Shell announces new natural gas discoveries in Egypt's Western Desert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.Murad Sezer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday new natural gas discoveries in a concession area of north Alam El-Shawish in Egypt's western desert.

The initial quantities discovered were estimated at about half a trillion cubic feet of gas with more possible reserves, Eden Murphy, chairman and CEO of Shell said in a statement.

The discovery could produce from 10 to 15 percent of the total production of Badr el-Din Petroleum company, which is a joint venture acting on behalf of the state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Shell in production operations, Murphy added.

Shell owns the license of the entire area, which includes the well. Badr el-Din is expected to manage the operations.

Reporting by Alaa Roushdy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

