6 months ago
Germany offers Egypt $500 million to support economy
March 3, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 6 months ago

Germany offers Egypt $500 million to support economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Germany has offered Egypt $500 million to support its economic program and medium-sized and small businesses, the Egyptian ministry of investment and international cooperation said on Friday.

"It was agreed with the German side (that they would) provide $250 million to support the economic program ... as well as $250 million to support several other sectors, including micro-enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises, " it said in a statement.

The support will come in the form of grants and concessional funds, a government official told Reuters. The German offer came during a visit to Egypt by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
