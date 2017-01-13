FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel and Sisi discuss counter-terrorism, Merkel to visit Egypt
January 13, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 7 months ago

Merkel and Sisi discuss counter-terrorism, Merkel to visit Egypt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the Museum of Modern Art Grand Duke Jean during an official visit to Luxembourg, January 12, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss cooperation in combating terrorism, his office said on Friday.

"Sisi and Merkel condemned the terrorist attacks that recently took place in Egypt and Germany, which require all peace loving nations and peoples to collaborate so as to face terrorism," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed a visit by Merkel to Egypt, expected to take place in the first quarter of 2017.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans

