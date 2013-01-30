FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt will be state of law, new parliament will choose government: Mursi
January 30, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt will be state of law, new parliament will choose government: Mursi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - President Mohamed Mursi said on Wednesday Egypt would be based on the rule of law - not the army or religious leaders - and a new parliament to be elected in a few months would decide on the make-up of the government.

“Egypt is on its way to achieving sound governance and a state of law in a framework of a modern civilian state which we all aspire to - a civilian state that is not a military state or a theocratic state, but an institutional civilian state,” Mursi told reporters during a visit to Berlin.

Asked whether he would be willing to form a “government of national salvation” with the opposition, Mursi said a new parliament would be elected in three to four months and its job would be to choose a new government.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Stephen Brown

