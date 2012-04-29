FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt cabinet reshuffle seen within 48 hours: speaker
#World News
April 29, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Egypt cabinet reshuffle seen within 48 hours: speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ruling army council plans to announce a reshuffle of Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri’s cabinet within 48 hours, the state news agency quoted the speaker of parliament as saying on Sunday.

Speaker Saad al-Katatni, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, received a phone call from the military council which he described as “satisfactory”. “The military council will announce this reshuffle within 48 hours,” the agency quoted Katatni as saying.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland

