Egypt cabinet reshuffle seen within 48 hours: speaker

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ruling army council plans to announce a reshuffle of Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri’s cabinet within 48 hours, the state news agency quoted the speaker of parliament as saying on Sunday.

Speaker Saad al-Katatni, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, received a phone call from the military council which he described as “satisfactory”. “The military council will announce this reshuffle within 48 hours,” the agency quoted Katatni as saying.