Egypt's Sisi keeps key ministers in new government: state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi kept his finance, investment and interior ministers in a new government sworn in on Saturday, state news agency MENA reported, as he tries to rebuild an economy battered by Islamist militant violence.

Sisi named former head of the state oil company Tarek al-Mullah as petroleum minister, charged with easing the country’s energy crisis and attracting more foreign investment in a strategic sector. Mullah succeeds Sherif Ismail, who became prime minister.