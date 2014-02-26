Egypt's army chief will remain as defense minister: official source

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will keep his post as defense minister in a new government, an official source said on Wednesday, quashing speculation he was on the cusp of announcing a widely expected bid for the presidency.

“He is expected to continue in his post until all the issues regarding the election laws are resolved,” the source said.

Sisi is widely expected to win the forthcoming presidential election but has yet to formally announce his candidacy. He must vacate the position of defense minister in order to run