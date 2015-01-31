Source close to Hamas says no longer accepts Egypt as Israel mediator

GAZA (Reuters) - A source close to Hamas’ armed wing signaled on Saturday the group would no longer accept Cairo as a broker between it and Israel, after an Egyptian court banned the Islamist group’s armed wing and listed it as a terrorist organization.

“After the court’s decision Egypt is no longer a mediator in Palestinian-Israeli matters,” the source told Reuters. Cairo has played a key role in brokering ceasefires between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip numerous times.