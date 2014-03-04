Hamas condemns Egypt court ruling banning the group: spokesman

GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas condemned the decision of an Egyptian court on Tuesday to ban its activities there, saying it targeted the Palestinian cause, an official told Reuters.
“The decision harms the image of Egypt and its role towards the Palestinian cause. It reflects a form of standing against Palestinian resistance,” said Sami Abu Zuhri, a spokesman for the Gaza-based militant organization.
Reporting By Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Michael Georgy