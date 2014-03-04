FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas condemns Egypt court ruling banning the group: spokesman
March 4, 2014 / 9:04 AM / 4 years ago

Hamas condemns Egypt court ruling banning the group: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas condemned the decision of an Egyptian court on Tuesday to ban its activities there, saying it targeted the Palestinian cause, an official told Reuters.

“The decision harms the image of Egypt and its role towards the Palestinian cause. It reflects a form of standing against Palestinian resistance,” said Sami Abu Zuhri, a spokesman for the Gaza-based militant organization.

Reporting By Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Michael Georgy

