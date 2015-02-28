Hamas says Egypt listing it as terrorist organization is 'shocking and dangerous'

GAZA (Reuters) - An Egyptian court decision to list Hamas as a terrorist organization is “shocking and dangerous,” the Islamist group said a statement from Gaza on Saturday.

“The Egyptian court’s decision to list the Hamas movement as a terror organization is shocking and is dangerous, and it targets the Palestinian people and its factions of resistance,” the statement said.

“It will have no influence on the Hamas movement, which enjoys the respect of all the nation and the leaders of the nation.”