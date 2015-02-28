FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas says Egypt listing it as terrorist organization is 'shocking and dangerous'
#World News
February 28, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Hamas says Egypt listing it as terrorist organization is 'shocking and dangerous'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Egyptian court decision to list Hamas as a terrorist organization is “shocking and dangerous,” the Islamist group said a statement from Gaza on Saturday.

“The Egyptian court’s decision to list the Hamas movement as a terror organization is shocking and is dangerous, and it targets the Palestinian people and its factions of resistance,” the statement said.

“It will have no influence on the Hamas movement, which enjoys the respect of all the nation and the leaders of the nation.”

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

