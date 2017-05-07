FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Egypt expects second instalment of IMF loan in second half of June
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 7, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 3 months ago

Egypt expects second instalment of IMF loan in second half of June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy attends a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 11, 2016.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt expects to receive the second instalment of its loan from the International Monetary Fund in the second half of June, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Sunday.

He told a news conference that the IMF's review of Egypt's economic reforms was going well.

The IMF approved a $12-billion, three-year loan program to Egypt in November and paid out $2.75 billion of the first $4 billion tranche of the loan. An IMF team is in Cairo this week conducting a review of Egypt's reform efforts to decide when the next $1.25 billion will be disbursed.

Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel,; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Giles Elgood

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.