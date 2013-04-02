IMF could change size of $4.8 billion Egypt loan: official

Masood Ahmed, director of the International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia department, attends the Capital Markets Conference in Doha September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund could conceivably change the size of the $4.8 billion loan which it is negotiating with Egypt, depending on the country’s needs, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday.

“The size may vary, it’s a question of needs and what’s required,” Masood Ahmed, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department, told reporters in response to a question.

He was speaking at a meeting of Arab finance ministers and central bank governors in Dubai.

An IMF delegation is to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday for talks with the government on the $4.8 billion loan. Ahmed said the talks would include reviewing Egypt’s financing needs; an initial agreement on the loan was reached last November but then suspended because of political unrest in Egypt.