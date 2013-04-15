Egypt minister says IMF talks "difficult"

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan are “difficult” but will be completed during or after this week’s Spring meetings of the Fund in Washington, the Egyptiabn planning minister said on Monday.

“We are travelling to the Spring meetings in the next two days and are going to be there in the coming week and will complete the negotiations there, and after we return, the mission will come again for us to complete some of the negotiations,” Ashraf al-Arabi said in a television interview.

“But the talks are difficult,” he told the privately-owned CBC channel.