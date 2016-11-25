Islamic State says behind attack on checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Islamic State militant group said on Friday it was behind an attack on a security checkpoint in Egypt's North Sinai province that, it said, killed 15 soldiers.

The Egyptian military said the attack on Thursday killed 12 soldiers.

A statement from the militant group said it blew up the checkpoint, adding: "A number of caliphate soldiers attacked a checkpoint belonging to the apostate Egyptian army in the Sabeel village, southwest of Arish city, and the following clashes using light and medium weapons were able to kill 15 of the checkpoint's elements."