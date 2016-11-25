FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Islamic State says behind attack on checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai
#World News
November 25, 2016 / 5:27 PM / 9 months ago

Islamic State says behind attack on checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Islamic State militant group said on Friday it was behind an attack on a security checkpoint in Egypt's North Sinai province that, it said, killed 15 soldiers.

The Egyptian military said the attack on Thursday killed 12 soldiers.

A statement from the militant group said it blew up the checkpoint, adding: "A number of caliphate soldiers attacked a checkpoint belonging to the apostate Egyptian army in the Sabeel village, southwest of Arish city, and the following clashes using light and medium weapons were able to kill 15 of the checkpoint's elements."

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Janet Lawrence

