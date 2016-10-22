CAIRO A senior military official who served in the northern Sinai was killed on Saturday in front of his home on the outskirts of Cairo, security sources said.

Gunmen opened fire on Brigadier General Adel Rajaaie, an armored division commander, when he left his home in Obour city in the morning, the sources told Reuters

Egypt is facing an Islamist insurgency led by Islamic State's branch in North Sinai, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed. There have also been attacks in Cairo and other cities.

