FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Mursi appoints intelligence chief
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2012 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi appoints intelligence chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt President Mohamed Mursi appointed a new national intelligence chief on Wednesday to replace Mourad Mwafi, who was sent into retirement after an attack that left 16 border guards dead in Sinai last month.

Mohamed Shehata, already named as Mwafi’s temporary replacement following the August 5 attack, was given the post on a permanent basis, the president said in a statement.

The decision to retire Mwafi was seen by many as a major step to entrench Mursi’s power after he took office on June 30.

Mursi’s election win ended more than a year of interim army rule that followed the overthrow of president and former air force commander Hosni Mubarak. He later removed the country’s top two generals from their positions.

A powerful security apparatus suppressed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood during Mubarak’s three-decade rule.

Reporting by Tamim Elyan; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.