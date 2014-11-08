Egypt moves investment conference to avoid Chinese holiday clash

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has pushed back a major conference meant to boost investment and aid from February to mid-March to avoid it conflicting with Chinese holidays, the Finance Minister said on Saturday.

“We would have missed a large number of investors and attendees if we had held it in February,” Hany Kadry Dimian told a news conference.

He did not announce a new date for the conference, which was originally scheduled for February 21-22. Chinese New Year falls on February 19 next year.

The summit in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el Sheikh, was initially called for by King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia. Cairo is hoping it will generate hefty pledges of support from foreign governments, private investors and international donor organizations.