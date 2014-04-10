FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian approves draft law barring challenges to contracts
April 10, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Egyptian approves draft law barring challenges to contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s cabinet approved a draft investment law on Thursday that prevents third parties from challenging contracts made between the government and an investor, two government officials said, a move that could boost the struggling economy.

Hobbled by political turmoil since a popular uprising toppled autocratic president Hosni Mubarak in 2011, Egypt badly needs foreign investors, who have been unnerved by legal challenges to deals.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

