FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Ahmadinejad calls Egypt's Mursi
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2012 / 10:28 PM / 5 years ago

Iran's Ahmadinejad calls Egypt's Mursi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad called his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday to wish the Muslim Brotherhood politician success, the Egyptian state news agency reported.

The call appeared to be the first contact between the two leaders since Mursi was sworn in as president of Egypt, a country which has not had diplomatic relations with Tehran for 30 years.

Ahmadinejad invited Mursi to attend a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement scheduled to be held in Tehran on August 29, the state news agency said, quoting Mursi’s spokesman. It did not say whether he had accepted.

Ties between Cairo and Tehran were severed in 1980 following Iran’s Islamic revolution and Egypt’s recognition of Israel.

Mursi has denied giving an interview to Iran’s Fars news agency which had quoted him as voicing interest in restoring the long-severed ties between the countries. Mursi’s spokesman said last week the interview never took place and that Mursi would file a lawsuit against the news agency.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.