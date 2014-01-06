FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt summons Iran's charge d'affaires: foreign ministry
January 6, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt summons Iran's charge d'affaires: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Monday summoned the Iranian charge d‘affaires in Cairo to protest over recent Iranian statements on Egypt, the foreign ministry said.

Iranian foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham had said last Saturday that her country was worried by the recent escalation in violence between Egypt’s army and protesters supporting former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

At least 17 people were killed on Friday in clashes between the police and supporters of Mursi, who was ousted by the army in July. “The Iranian comments were an unacceptable interference in Egypt’s internal affairs,” Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty told Reuters.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Mike Collett-White

