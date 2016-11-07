FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Egypt and Iran oil ministers to meet in Tehran: Mehr news agency
November 7, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

Egypt and Iran oil ministers to meet in Tehran: Mehr news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Cairo, Egypt, October 29, 2015.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla will visit Tehran on Monday, Iran's Mehr news agency quoted an unnamed Iranian official as saying, for a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"Egyptian oil Minister Tarek El Molla will meet Iranians Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh this afternoon… Both sides will discuss expansion of crude oil trade," the unnamed Iranian official said in an interview with the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The Egyptian minister told Reuters on Monday that he was not going to Iran, while sources close to his delegation told Reuters on Sunday night that Molla was on his way to Iran.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely


