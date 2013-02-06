FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran to let in Egyptians without visas
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2013 / 9:09 PM / 5 years ago

Iran to let in Egyptians without visas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran will cancel visa requirements for Egyptian merchants and tourists, Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told Egypt’s state news agency on Wednesday.

He also said relations between the two countries, who broke ties in 1979, were improving “every day”.

Salehi is visiting Cairo with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for an Islamic summit. Ahmadinejad is the first Iranian head of state to visit Egypt since the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.