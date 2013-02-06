Iran to let in Egyptians without visas

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran will cancel visa requirements for Egyptian merchants and tourists, Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told Egypt’s state news agency on Wednesday.

He also said relations between the two countries, who broke ties in 1979, were improving “every day”.

Salehi is visiting Cairo with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for an Islamic summit. Ahmadinejad is the first Iranian head of state to visit Egypt since the 1979 Iranian revolution.