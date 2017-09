U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that any international coalition against terrorism should not just focus on Islamic State militants, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Sisi also expressed concerns in talks about foreign fighters in Islamic State and the danger they posed to their home countries.