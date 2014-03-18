Egypt security forces prevent Islamist news conference

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamists loyal to deposed President Mohamed Mursi said on Tuesday that Egyptian security forces prevented them from holding a news conference about the deaths of hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood members last year.
A pro-Mursi alliance said on its Facebook page that police stormed a building where they were due to respond to a government-appointed panel on the deaths at a Cairo protest camp. Reuters witnesses said police vans surrounded the area.
