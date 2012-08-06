FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel dismisses accusation of involvement in Egypt attack
August 6, 2012 / 5:17 PM / 5 years ago

Israel dismisses accusation of involvement in Egypt attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday dismissed a claim by Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood that it was in any way involved in a deadly attack on a police station in Sinai a day earlier in which 16 policemen were killed.

“Even the person who says this when he looks at himself in the mirror does not believe the nonsense he is uttering,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor said.

The Muslim Brotherhood had said that the attack “can be attributed to Mossad”, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Michael Roddy

