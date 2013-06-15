FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt detains man suspected of spying for Israel
June 15, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 4 years

Egypt detains man suspected of spying for Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Authorities in Egypt have detained an Egyptian man suspected of spying for Israel, the state news agency said on Saturday.

He is believed to have been recruited by the Israeli spy agency Mossad in 2011, the agency reported. The state security prosecutor ordered the man to be held for 15 days pending investigations.

A spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry said he was not familiar with the report.

Writing by Tom Perry; Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

