FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt unhappy with Italy's decision to recall ambassador over Regeni probe
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2016 / 7:07 PM / a year ago

Egypt unhappy with Italy's decision to recall ambassador over Regeni probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Italy’s decision to recall its ambassador to Cairo and suspend coordination with Egyptian officials investigating the murder of an Italian researcher is at odds with Egypt’s transparent cooperation, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday.

Italy recalled its ambassador to Cairo for consultations on Friday, saying that Egyptian investigators visiting Rome failed to provide evidence needed to solve Giulio Regeni’s murder.

Egypt’s state MENA news agency said Shoukry had telephoned his Italian counterpart to express his displeasure at the move he said was at odds with the level of cooperation offered by Egypt in the inquiry.

“Shoukry expressed during the call his annoyance with the political turn in dealing with this file,” MENA said.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ali Abdelatti; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.