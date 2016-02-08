FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt rejects media accusations security forces behind killing of Italian student
#World News
February 8, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt rejects media accusations security forces behind killing of Italian student

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Interior Minister Magdi Abdel Ghaffar said on Monday he rejected media accusations that security forces were behind the killing of an Italian student who was found dead on a Cairo roadside with signs of torture on his body.

“There are many rumors repeated on pages of newspapers insinuating the security forces might be behind the accident. This is unacceptable. This is not our policy,” he told a news conference.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Louise Ireland

