Italy PM asks Egypt to return body of slain student: source
#World News
February 4, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Italy PM asks Egypt to return body of slain student: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday, urging the swift return of the body of a slain Italian student who was found with cigarette burns on his body, a government source said.

Renzi asked for 28-year-old Giulio Regeni’s corpse, which was discovered on Wednesday on the outskirts of Cairo, to be returned “soon” to Italy and his family.

He also asked for “full access by our representatives to follow the developments in the investigation first hand and find those responsible for this horrible crime and bring them to justice,” the source said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

