FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in Regeni murder investigation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 22, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 7 months ago

Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in Regeni murder investigation

An Egyptian activist holds a poster calling for justice to be done in the case of the recently murdered Italian student Giulio Regeni during a demonstration protesting the government's decision to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, April 15, 2016.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's public prosecutor agreed on Sunday to allow experts from Italy and a German company that specialises in salvaging CCTV footage to examine cameras in Cairo as part of the investigation into last year's murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni.

A statement from the prosecutor said that the experts would examine recordings made by the closed-circuit television camera at the metro station in the Cairo neighbourhood of Dokki, where Regeni lived, to find "the facts of the incident and its perpetrators".

Regeni, who was working on postgraduate research into Egyptian trade unions, was last seen by friends on Jan. 25 last year. His body, showing signs of extensive torture, was found in a ditch on the outskirts of Cairo on Feb. 3.

Egypt has rejected suggestions from human rights groups that Egyptian security services appeared responsible for the 28-year-old's death. Italy has constantly complained about the slow progress in the investigation and in April withdrew its ambassador in Cairo in protest.

In the latest of several meetings, Egyptian Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek met for two days of talks with Italian prosecutors in December and handed over documents requested by Italy in September.

Among documents was the transcript of testimony given by the head of the Cairo street vendors' union, who had raised concerns with police over Regeni. Egypt has said that police carried out checks on Regeni's activities after being contacted by the union official but found nothing of interest.

Security and intelligence sources told Reuters in April that Regeni had been arrested outside a Cairo metro station on Jan. 25 and was taken to a Homeland Security compound.

Writing by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.