10 months ago
Italian student's murder in Egypt is 'open wound': Italy minister
#World News
October 26, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 10 months ago

Italian student's murder in Egypt is 'open wound': Italy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The case of Italian student Giulio Regeni, who was murdered in Egypt in February, is an "open wound" for Italy, Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

Regeni, 28, had been studying in Cairo when he disappeared in late January. His body was found on the side of a road in the outskirts of the city a week later, showing signs of torture.

Italian and Egyptian prosecutors have met several times to exchange information relating to their investigations, and made a joint statement in September declaring a "common commitment" to bring to light what happened.

But Gentiloni said Italy was "not satisfied" with the outcome of the meetings.

"We got a few hopeful signals in September from the Egyptian judicial authorities, and the Rome prosecutor interpreted that as some willingness to collaborate," the minister said during a meeting with students at Rome's LUISS University.

The minister added it was "not by chance" that Rome had recalled its ambassador from Cairo in April.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

