Al Jazeera journalist Greste heads home to Australian via Cyprus: minister
February 1, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Al Jazeera journalist Greste heads home to Australian via Cyprus: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste is in Cyprus and is “desperate” to return to his native Australia following his release on Sunday after serving 400 days in an Egyptian prison, Australia’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“I spoke to Peter Greste shortly after his relsease and before he departed Egypt,” Julie Bishop told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“He was immensely relieved and he was desperate to come home to Australia and reunite with his family.”

Greste, who had been arrested along with two colleagues on charges that included aiding a terrorist group, flew to Larnaca from Cairo and was met by Australian consular officials, Bishop said.

“He will make his way home in his own time,” Bishop said.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Alison Williams

