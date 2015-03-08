Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to March 19

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned until March 19 the trial of two Al Jazeera television journalists.

The pair are charged with aiding a terrorist organization, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.

A court last month released Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalized Canadian who gave up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed, on bail after over a year in detention.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported earlier in February.