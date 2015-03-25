Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to April 22

Al Jazeera television journalists Mohamed Fahmy (R) and Baher Mohamed speak to the media outside of a court in Cairo, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Shadi Bushra

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court said on Wednesday it adjourned until April 22 the trial of two Al Jazeera television journalists.

The pair are charged with aiding a terrorist organization, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalized Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released on bail last month after spending more than a year in custody.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported in February.

They were originally sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist organization, which they have denied. Egypt’s high court ordered a retrial in January.