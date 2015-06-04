FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian court adjourns Al Jazeera journalists' retrial to June 11
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 4, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Egyptian court adjourns Al Jazeera journalists' retrial to June 11

Al-Jazeera television journalists Mohamed Fahmy (L) and Baher Mohamed are seen at a court in Cairo after their retrial, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shadi Bushra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Cairo court on Thursday adjourned the retrial of Al Jazeera television journalists to June 11 for more closing statements by the defense team.

The journalists are charged with aiding a terrorist organization, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood, which was outlawed in Egypt after the army ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi amid mass protests against his rule in 2013.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalized Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported in February.

The journalists were originally sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist organization, which they have denied.

Egypt’s high court ordered the retrial in January.

Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.