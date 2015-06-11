FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court adjourns Al Jazeera journalists' retrial to June 25
June 11, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt court adjourns Al Jazeera journalists' retrial to June 25

Al-Jazeera television journalists Mohamed Fahmy (L) and Baher Mohamed are seen at a court in Cairo after their retrial, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shadi Bushra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Cairo court on Thursday adjourned the retrial of Al Jazeera television journalists, charged with aiding a terrorist organization, to June 25 for further closing statements from the defense team.

The charge refers to the Muslim Brotherhood, which was outlawed in Egypt after the army ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi during mass protests against his rule in 2013.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalized Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported in February.

The journalists were originally sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist organization, which they have denied.

Egypt’s high court ordered the retrial in January.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
