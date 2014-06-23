Kerry says called Egypt foreign min over journalists' 'chilling' sentence

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference in Cairo June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said that he had phoned Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri on Monday to register Washington’s “serious displeasure” with the sentencing of three Al Jazeera journalists to seven years in jail.

“Today’s conviction is obviously a chilling and draconian sentence,” he told reporters in Baghdad.

“When I heard the verdict today I was so concerned about it, frankly, disappointed in it, that I immediately picked up the telephone and talked to the foreign minister of Egypt and registered our serious displeasure at this kind of verdict,” he said.