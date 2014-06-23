Egypt rejects foreign criticism of judiciary after Al Jazeera sentencing

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt rejected on Monday foreign criticism of its judicial system and interference in its affairs after a court decision to sentence three Al Jazeera journalists to seven years or more in jail raised an international outcry.

“The Egyptian foreign ministry strongly rejects any comment from a foreign party that casts doubt on the independence of the Egyptian judiciary and the justice of its verdicts,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The foreign ministry once again affirms that any interference in its internal affairs is rejected... and this is what the foreign minister confirmed in several contacts with international parties recently.”