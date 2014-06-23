Al Jazeera condemns Egyptian jail sentences for its journalists

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatari news network Al Jazeera urged Egypt on Monday to overturn a court ruling against three of its journalists, condemning the seven-year prison sentences as unjustified and defying logic.

“There is no justification whatsoever in the detention of our three colleagues for even one minute ... to have sentenced them defies logic, sense, and any semblance of justice,” Al Jazeera English managing director Al Anstey said in a statement.

“There is only one sensible outcome now. For the verdict to be overturned, and justice to be recognized by Egypt. We must keep our voice loud to call for an end to their detention.”