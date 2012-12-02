FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian judges' body urges members to boycott referendum
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

Egyptian judges' body urges members to boycott referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An influential body representing Egyptian judges has decided not to oversee a December 15 referendum on a draft constitution, the state news agency reported, in a blow to President Mohamed Mursi.

The decision was made at a Judges’ Club board meeting in Cairo on Sunday. Club decisions are not binding on its members.

The Club had voiced strong condemnation of a November 22 decree issued by Mursi that expanded the president’s powers and shielded them from judicial review.

Ahmed el-Zind, head of the Judges’ Club, said the decision to boycott the referendum was reached unanimously, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Ralph Gowling and Anna Willard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.