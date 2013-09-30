FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court upholds jail term for Mursi's PM
#World News
September 30, 2013 / 10:29 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt court upholds jail term for Mursi's PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's former Prime Minister Hisham Kandil speaks during a news conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheik Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani (not pictured) at Diwam Emir in Doha, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court upheld a one-year prison sentence against former Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, who was appointed by deposed President Mohamed Mursi, and the judge said he must now serve the jail term.

Kandil was handed the sentence in April, when he still headed the government, for failing to implement a court ruling to renationalize a textile company sold off by the Hosni Mubarak administration. Khaled Hassan, the judge at Monday’s session, said the prison sentence must now be carried out.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

This story was refiled to remove reference to ordering arrest

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
