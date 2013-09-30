Egypt court upholds jail term for Mursi's PM

Egypt's former Prime Minister Hisham Kandil speaks during a news conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheik Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani (not pictured) at Diwam Emir in Doha, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court upheld a one-year prison sentence against former Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, who was appointed by deposed President Mohamed Mursi, and the judge said he must now serve the jail term.

Kandil was handed the sentence in April, when he still headed the government, for failing to implement a court ruling to renationalize a textile company sold off by the Hosni Mubarak administration. Khaled Hassan, the judge at Monday’s session, said the prison sentence must now be carried out.

