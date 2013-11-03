Kerry says Egypt army looks ready to restore democracy

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said there were indications Egypt’s generals would restore democracy, after the military overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy, Kerry said:

“Thus far there are indications that this is what they are intending to do,” Kerry said about his recent remarks in Pakistan that Egypt’s generals were “restoring democracy” when they deposed Mursi.