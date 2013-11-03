FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry meets Egyptian counterpart, says Cairo a 'vital partner'
#World News
November 3, 2013 / 11:39 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry meets Egyptian counterpart, says Cairo a 'vital partner'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry met his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Sunday and said Egypt was a “vital partner” that Washington was committed to working with.

Kerry, the most senior U.S. official to visit Egypt since the army overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July, stressed the need for fair and transparent trials for all Egyptians.

Kerry’s visit happened the day before Mursi and 14 other senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders were due to go on trial charged with inciting violence.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
