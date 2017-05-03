Saad Mohammed paints a copper vase at his studio in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saad Mohammed, who's handwritten a 700-meter-long Koran which he hopes to submit to Guinness World Records, walks in his neighbourhood in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saad Mohammed reads from another Koran that he's handwritten, at his studio in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saad Mohammed rolls down what he says is the largest handwritten version of Koran in the world measuring around 700 meters long, the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A page of Saad Mohammed's 700-meter-long Koran, which he hopes to submit to Guinness World Records as the largest handwritten Koran in the world, is pictured at his studio in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt April 26, 2017. Picture taken April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saad Mohammed writes as he sits on the floor of his studio, in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Saad Mohammed writes as he sits on the floor of his studio in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BELQINA, Egypt An Egyptian artist who educated himself after dropping out of school has spent three years creating what he hopes is the world's biggest Koran.

Saad Mohammed, who has hand-painted Islamic motifs on the walls and ceilings of his home in the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, has reproduced the Muslim holy book on a paper scroll 700 meters long.

He displays the intricately decorated manuscript in a large wooden box with rollers at each end.

"This Koran is 700 meters long, and of course that's a large amount of paper," he told Reuters Television. "I self-funded this project for the past three years - and I'm an average person. I don't have assets or anything."

Mohammed wants to submit his Koran for inclusion in Guinness World Records. Guinness says that while there is a record for the world's biggest printed Koran, there is so far no record holder for the largest handwritten version.

Mohammed says he is hoping for help with the costs of applying to Guinness from the government or any other interested party.

(Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Angus MacSwan)