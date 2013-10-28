FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family says Egypt punishes kung fu champ for pro-Mursi symbol
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Family says Egypt punishes kung fu champ for pro-Mursi symbol

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The family of an Egyptian kung fu champion says he has been banned from representing the country after he showed support for ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi during a tournament in Russia, although the government denied the accusation.

In a photo on the state-run Al-Ahram website, Mohamed Youssef was shown on stage in St. Petersburg holding his medal and wearing a t-shirt with a symbol commemorating the pro-Mursi protest camp that was crushed by security forces on August 14, leaving hundreds dead.

The army overthrew Mursi on July 3 and installed an interim government. It has since launched a security crackdown on Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood, arresting more than 2,000 members, including Mursi and other senior leaders. Security forces have killed hundreds of Mursi supporters.

Youssef’s brother Hamem told Reuters that he had been stripped of the medal, removed from a list of eligible kung fu players in the sport’s national federation, and told he could not represent Egypt in future tournaments.

Mohamed Youssef himself was not immediately available for comment.

When asked about the case, Sports Minister Taher Abu Zeid said Youssef had not been prohibited from representing Egypt - although he did not mention the medal or the federation.

Zeid told Reuters that he had asked the ministry to conduct an investigation into the incident, but added that if the sportsman had displayed the yellow four-fingered “Rabaa” hand symbol “it was a wrong way to conduct himself”.

Reporting by Abdel Rahman Youssef in Alexandria and Michael Georgy and Shadia Nasralla in Cairo; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.